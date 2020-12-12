Advertisement

Football Friday Night: December 11, 2020

ffn wctv football friday night
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 15 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down your highlights for:

  • Dunnellon at Rickards
  • Washington-Wilkes at Brooks County
  • Colquitt at Norcross
  • Clinch County at Lincoln County
  • Thomasville at Callaway

Plus a look at next week’s Georgia semifinal matchups and Florida state title games.

You can watch this week’s Football Friday Night below.

The WCTV Sports Team is here to run down playoff action across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, December 11, 2020

