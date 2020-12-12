Football Friday Night: December 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 15 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down your highlights for:

Dunnellon at Rickards

Washington-Wilkes at Brooks County

Colquitt at Norcross

Clinch County at Lincoln County

Thomasville at Callaway

Plus a look at next week’s Georgia semifinal matchups and Florida state title games.

You can watch this week’s Football Friday Night below.

