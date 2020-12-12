Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, December 12th morning update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds outside with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It’s a good morning to have your coffee on the porch as long as you bring a jacket.

This afternoon we’ll also have a mix of sun and clouds but it will be warm! Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 70s across the region. Make sure to spend time outside in the nice weather.

Tonight we’ll cool into the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be very similar to today with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the low 70s. A few showers may move in Sunday night and Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga) joined forces with the Georgia...
Georgia senators join federal lawsuit “to improve the reliability and transparency of the signature verification process”
Hundreds gathered on FSU's campus to pay respects for Will Proctor, a student who passed away...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor
The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for several Big Bend...
FDOT issues traffic advisory for several Big Bend counties
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Governor DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Couple charged with cheating Florida teacher certification process

Latest News

Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for the morning of December 11, 2020.
Hannah’s Friday Morning Forecast: December 11, 2020
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for the morning of December 11, 2020.
Hannah's Morning Forecast
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020