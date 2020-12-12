Hannah’s Saturday, December 12th morning update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds outside with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It’s a good morning to have your coffee on the porch as long as you bring a jacket.

This afternoon we’ll also have a mix of sun and clouds but it will be warm! Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 70s across the region. Make sure to spend time outside in the nice weather.

Tonight we’ll cool into the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be very similar to today with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the low 70s. A few showers may move in Sunday night and Monday morning.

