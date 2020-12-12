Live Blog: Florida State takes on Florida at the Tucker Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Men’s Basketball will look to make it seven wins in a row against their rivals the Florida Gators and continue on to a 3-0 start. WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly is on site at the Tucker Center and will provide live updates below...

2nd Half 15:57 - First media break sees FSU up 54-41. UF hasn’t scored in 2:08.

2nd Half 18:17 - Mike White calls time out as FSU opens up a 50-38 lead early in the second half.

HALFTIME - Just about ready to roll for the second half, FSU will get the ball to start the back 20 minutes.

#Gators F Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during the UF-FSU game and was taken to a hospital, is in critical but stable condition, UF officials tell @SINow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2020

HALFTIME: #FSU has opened a 45-35 lead over Florida, overcoming a sloppy start. — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) December 12, 2020

1st Half 3:04 - Last media stoppage of the half has FSU up 34-28. Seminoles have made 7 of their last 8 from the floor.

1st Half 4:38 - Mike White calls TO as the ‘Noles go on a run. FSU up 31-26.

1st Half 6:30 - Wyatt Wilkes hits a mid range jumper and FSU has taken the lead 24-23

Johnson's at Tallahassee Memorial. Still no update. — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) December 12, 2020

1st Half 7:55 - Under 8 TO and the Tribe has responded. Back to back threes have made this a 23-20 UF lead. Florida athletics appear to have confirmed that Johnson was taken to TMH after he collapsed. Hope he’s ok.

1st Half 11:08 - We’ve hit the under 12 TO and UF still leads it 18-12. ‘Noles just shooting 29% from the floor compared to Florida’s 50%

1st Half 14:09 - As we resume play Florida State comes out of the extended break red hot, back to back threes and a foul shot have cut the Florida lead to 11-10

1st Half 16:18 - A Florida player has collapsed on the floor. Its Keyontae Johnson. Immediately being carted off the floor. Scary scene.

1st Half 16:18 - Florida starts on an 11-3 run and Leonard Hamilton calls time out. UF 2-4 from beyond the arc so far and FSU has turned it over four times.

1st Half 20:00 - Florida State wins the opening tip and we’re underway

Pregame: Hey folks, Ryan Kelly here at the Tuck. We’re all settled in and about three minutes away from tip. ‘Noles in their all black attire while the Gators wear their white with orange trim.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.