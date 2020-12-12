Monticello hosts a pandemic friendly ‘Downtown Christmas Celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Jefferson county as Monticelo’s “Downtown Christmas” celebration still happened, even in 2020. The parade and tree lighting attracted a very big crowd.

While some towns canceled or scaled back holiday traditions, organizers in Monticello say it was important to keep plans in place.

Rain forced organizers to postpone this event by a week- but after months of planning a more pandemic-friendly celebration- nothing was going to stop this small town from decking the halls.

The sparkling parade brought light to what sometimes seemed to be a dark year.

Dozens of floats created excitement for kids and adults alike.

“I thought it was great” said Jefferson County resident Jackie Clemens.

The parade ending on Dogwood Street where a lit tree means the home stretch to Christmas.

”We want to have fun, we want to celebrate the season” said Main Street Monticello’s Michele Arceneaux.

When not dressing up as a Christmas tree, Michele Arceneaux volunteers for Main Street Monticello.

She says it was a tough decision whether or not to cancel the parade but in the end they thought of the families, and businesses.

“A lot of people come from outside the area and shop at our local stores,” shared Arceneaux.

A huge milestone for shop owners like Amy McDaniel of ‘O Happy Day Gifts, who says she’s just happy that Christmas isn’t cancelled.

Jen’s Apron Cafe owner Jen Grantham tells WCTV that Friday night was a big deal.

”It’s a huge night for us,” exclaimed Grantham.

The year-old restaurant shuttered for much of 2020 hopes the holiday gives them a boost.

”We had to give up so much already this year, that we didn’t want to have to fully cancel Christmas. .It’s a huge deal,” said Grantham.

The festive night giving folks a chance to dream of a brighter year ahead.

Now, the pandemic did cut some of the traditions- like Santa’s interaction with kids at the tree but those at the event said they’ll take any cheer they can get in 2020.

Main street Monticello tells WCTV that the town has actually grown during the pandemic as more people leave crowded cities. The trend has made it easier for some local businesses and restaurants to survive.

