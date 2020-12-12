Advertisement

Monticello hosts a pandemic friendly ‘Downtown Christmas Celebration

Monticello puts on their annual Downtown Christmas Celebration amidst a pandemic.
Monticello puts on their annual Downtown Christmas Celebration amidst a pandemic.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Jefferson county as Monticelo’s “Downtown Christmas” celebration still happened, even in 2020. The parade and tree lighting attracted a very big crowd.

While some towns canceled or scaled back holiday traditions, organizers in Monticello say it was important to keep plans in place.

Rain forced organizers to postpone this event by a week- but after months of planning a more pandemic-friendly celebration- nothing was going to stop this small town from decking the halls.

The sparkling parade brought light to what sometimes seemed to be a dark year.

Dozens of floats created excitement for kids and adults alike.

“I thought it was great” said Jefferson County resident Jackie Clemens.

The parade ending on Dogwood Street where a lit tree means the home stretch to Christmas.

”We want to have fun, we want to celebrate the season” said Main Street Monticello’s Michele Arceneaux.

When not dressing up as a Christmas tree, Michele Arceneaux volunteers for Main Street Monticello.

She says it was a tough decision whether or not to cancel the parade but in the end they thought of the families, and businesses.

“A lot of people come from outside the area and shop at our local stores,” shared Arceneaux.

A huge milestone for shop owners like Amy McDaniel of ‘O Happy Day Gifts, who says she’s just happy that Christmas isn’t cancelled.

Jen’s Apron Cafe owner Jen Grantham tells WCTV that Friday night was a big deal.

”It’s a huge night for us,” exclaimed Grantham.

The year-old restaurant shuttered for much of 2020 hopes the holiday gives them a boost.

”We had to give up so much already this year, that we didn’t want to have to fully cancel Christmas. .It’s a huge deal,” said Grantham.

The festive night giving folks a chance to dream of a brighter year ahead.

Now, the pandemic did cut some of the traditions- like Santa’s interaction with kids at the tree but those at the event said they’ll take any cheer they can get in 2020.

Main street Monticello tells WCTV that the town has actually grown during the pandemic as more people leave crowded cities. The trend has made it easier for some local businesses and restaurants to survive.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out...
Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large
Thursday, Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga) joined forces with the Georgia...
Georgia senators join federal lawsuit “to improve the reliability and transparency of the signature verification process”
Hundreds gathered on FSU's campus to pay respects for Will Proctor, a student who passed away...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Governor DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits

Latest News

FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency distribtution
FDA approves COVID-19 vaccine
Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee performs the Nutcracker while social distancing
Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee having socially-distant Nutcracker performance
Leon County Schools reopening plan includes COVID response team.
Leon County Schools call for teachers to be prioritized to get COVID vaccine
Moody Air Force Base Soars over COVID-19
Moody Air Force Base restricting active duty members due to Covid