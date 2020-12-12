Monticello man dies in early morning Gadsden County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Monticello man died after his vehicle crashed into a trailer not far from U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday morning, according to Florida High Patrol.

According to the accident report, troopers responded to Lanier Road around 6:40 a.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old man driving a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A four-year-old in the truck suffered minor injuries.

According to FHP, a 36-year-old Blountstown man driving a vehicle with a trailer attached ignored the right-a-way while pulling out from a dirt road. The pickup truck collided into the trailer.

The trailer driver was not hurt.

FHP was assisted by Midway Fire Rescue, Gadsden County EMS, and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

