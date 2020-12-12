Advertisement

Monticello man dies in early morning Gadsden County crash

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Monticello man died after his vehicle crashed into a trailer not far from U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday morning, according to Florida High Patrol.

According to the accident report, troopers responded to Lanier Road around 6:40 a.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old man driving a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A four-year-old in the truck suffered minor injuries.

According to FHP, a 36-year-old Blountstown man driving a vehicle with a trailer attached ignored the right-a-way while pulling out from a dirt road. The pickup truck collided into the trailer.

The trailer driver was not hurt.

FHP was assisted by Midway Fire Rescue, Gadsden County EMS, and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga) joined forces with the Georgia...
Georgia senators join federal lawsuit “to improve the reliability and transparency of the signature verification process”
Hundreds gathered on FSU's campus to pay respects for Will Proctor, a student who passed away...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor
The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for several Big Bend...
FDOT issues traffic advisory for several Big Bend counties
Couple charged with cheating Florida teacher certification process
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Governor DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators
Florida State downs Florida, 83-71, wins seventh straight over Gators
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court
Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee performs the Nutcracker while social distancing
Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee having socially-distant Nutcracker performance
Ms. Grow it All
Ms. Grow it All