Florida State uses strong second half to surge past Virginia, 69-51

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles outscored the Virginia Cavaliers 41-23 in the second half of play as the Seminoles cruised to a 69-51 victory, their first ACC win of the year and the first for Interim Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff.

Florida State (2-0, 1-0 ACC) excelled at sharing the wealth with four players wearing the Garnet and Gold (Bianca Jackson, Kourtney Weber, Morgan Jones and Valencia Myers) recording double figures led by Meyers with 14. The ‘Noles had their way with the Wahoos (0-5, 0-2 ACC) in the paint outscoring the visitors 38-6 inside.

Defensively the ‘Noles shined but none more than Myers who accounted for nine of the Tribe’s 11 blocks, tying a school record.

FSU will be back in action on Thursday traveling to Clemson to take on the Tigers.

