Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 13 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog remained over much of the viewing area as of 9 a.m. Sunday with visibility not far from zero miles in at least one location. The fog should slowly dissipate through the morning, leaving more of a mostly cloudy sky later Sunday with highs in the 70s. There will also be a slim chance of a shower or two in the afternoon.

Better rain chances arrive Sunday night into Monday morning as a storm system continues to develop and move eastward from Texas Sunday morning to the Southeast Monday. Rain chances will be the highest after midnight and slowly drop late Monday morning. In the afternoon, the front is forecast to be to the south of the Big Bend and allow for cooler and drier air to filter in with a partly cloudy sky. Highs Monday will be in the 60s with lows Tuesday morning in the lower 40s. Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

The nice weather Tuesday will not stick around very long as another storm system is forecast to move through the Southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain chances will be near 60% with an isolated chance of a thunderstorm. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s with lows Thursday morning in the 50s. High pressure at the surface will influence the weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday and Friday with the coldest temps taking place Friday morning (mid 30s) with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Saturday will remain seasonable but with potentially more cloud cover.

