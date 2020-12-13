Advertisement

Second Harvest holds distribution at Four Oaks Community Church
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Saturday, Second Harvest of the Big Bend partnered with the Four Oaks Community Church to hold a Leon CARES-funded food distribution.

Members of the Four Oaks Church tell WCTV they had 300 meals to give away to families in need.

They tell us the need is still prevalent in the community especially going into the holiday season.

“We’re in an area where you don’t often see the needs that people have. But we know that they’re there. And by holding these mobile pantries, we’ve been able to see just what need is out there and we’ve been able to meet it and just love on the people in our community,” said Stephanie Pohler, the youth ministry coordinator for Four Oaks Community Church.

Second Harvest is scheduled to host another Leon CARES distribution on Friday, December 18th at Frontline Project located at 1200 Harlem Street from 8 AM to 11 AM.

