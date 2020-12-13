Advertisement

UCF QB McKenzie Milton tells ESPN he’s transferring to Florida State

Milton lead the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017
McKenzie Milton, UCF
McKenzie Milton, UCF(247Sports)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an interview with ESPN.com’s Andrea Adelson Sunday, former UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton announced his intentions to transfer to Florida State, later confirming the news on Twitter.

Milton, was instrumental in Central Florida’s 13-0 2017 season in which the Knights defeated Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl and self-claimed a national title. Milton last took the field for the Knights in 2018 against South Florida, where he tore his popliteal artery and suffered nerve damaged that’s sidelined the signal caller for the past two seasons.

“You see Florida State, the garnet and gold, it speaks for itself,” Milton said to ESPN. “The notoriety the people that have come through there, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, it speaks for itself. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. It’s something I don’t take for granted, especially what I’ve been through the past two years. It’s a very special opportunity, and I feel like we can get that thing turned around in the near future.”

Milton announced his intention to transfer one week ago, with UCF content to rely on the services of Dillon Gabriel who has started the last two seasons for Coach Josh Heupel.

