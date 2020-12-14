Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective “just before Christmas”

Monday, President Trump announced that Attorney General William Barr is resigning, effective...
Monday, President Trump announced that Attorney General William Barr is resigning, effective “just before Christmas.”
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, President Trump announced that Attorney General William Barr is resigning, effective “just before Christmas.”

On Twitter, President Trump posted, “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” President Trump tweeted on Monday. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per the letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

President Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, “an outstanding person,” will become Acting Attorney General and “highly respected” Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition
Crash
Monticello man dies in early morning Gadsden County crash
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID vaccine administered in Florida
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 13, 2020
Dalton Jett (right) was arrested Sunday after being on the loose following a...
Second suspect arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana

Latest News

Monday, COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Florida, with doctors calling it the “beginning of the...
Local healthcare providers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine administration
The employees spoke to WCTV on camera and anonymously; both say there are two separate issues....
DBPR employees allege the department is not deep cleaning or properly notifying them of COVID-19 cases
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend