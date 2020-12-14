Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective “just before Christmas”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, President Trump announced that Attorney General William Barr is resigning, effective “just before Christmas.”

On Twitter, President Trump posted, “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” President Trump tweeted on Monday. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per the letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

President Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, “an outstanding person,” will become Acting Attorney General and “highly respected” Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

