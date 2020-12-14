Chabad at FSU holds in-person ceremony for Day Four of Hanukkah

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chabad Home FSU is getting creative with how they’re celebrating the holidays combining in person events with virtual meetings.

Sunday evening the group held an in-person ceremony to celebrate with the community.

For the first three days of Hanukkah the Chabad House FSU took to zoom to light the menorah and celebrate but on Sunday they made the ceremony in-person.

Those in attendance enjoyed food, games and great fellowship as they awaited the fourth day of lighting the menorah.

When the time came, Rabbi Oreichman made his way up the giant menorah and the lit candles left to right in accordance to past days and ended the ceremony in prayer and song.

He tells WCTV that having the event in person shows their will not to quit, capturing the spirit of Hanukkah.

“We are not giving up. Really that’s what Hanukkah is all about it and if you’re determined you will win,” explained Rabbi Schneur Oirechman. “If you go to the light despite all odds, despite all darkness around you, you will succeed.”

After the ceremony the rabbi and his family lit their own personal menorahs on zoom for the virtual crowd, showcasing that you can celebrate the holiday in many ways.

As we’ve reached the half way point of the holiday, Rabbi Oirechman wanted to make sure people stayed resilient and to remember that better days are coming.

The Chabad FSU will continue to celebrate Hanukkah virtually until Friday December 18th.

