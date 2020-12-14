Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A line of showers inched into the western Big Bend and Southwest Georgia ahead of a cold front Monday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the cold front was near Panama City and Marianna. The rain and accompanying front will move eastward though morning and clear the viewing area by early afternoon. The sky will likely be partly cloudy in the afternoon, but more cloud cover is possible Monday night.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky for the rest of the day and highs in the 60s. Rain chances will increase Wednesday ahead of another storm system that is forecast to move into the Southeast. The odds of rain will be near 60% Wednesday with highs close to 70 and a mostly cloudy sky.

After the front passes late Wednesday, another shot of drier and cooler weather will return with this stretch of nice weather lasting longer. Lows will be in the 40s Thursday morning and in the 30s Friday morning. Highs both days will be in the 60s with a mostly sunny to sunny sky.

Rain chances will slowly increase Sunday to 30% as another potential system may enter the region. Temperatures will moderate into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.