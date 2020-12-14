Advertisement

Dr. Grow will receive COVID-19 vaccine 1st in Lowndes County from DPH

Dr. Grow will be the first person in the county the health department will vaccinate.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The first person in Lowndes County who will receive the coronavirus vaccine is Dr. William Grow, the District Health Director for Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District.

Dr. Grow will be the first person in the county the health department will vaccinate. DPH says it expects to begin the immunization process by the end of the week.

South Georgia Medical Center and Moody Air Force Base will have their own supply and will also begin administering the vaccine as well. SGMC says it expects to receive the vaccine either Wednesday or Thursday.

Before Dr. Grow was appointed as director in Dec. 2010, he practiced internal medicine in Valdosta for more than 35 years at Valdosta Medical Clinic. He also served as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Medicine at South Georgia Medical Center at different times in his career.

DPH says Grow’s love for community health grew while he worked as an internist.

“While he enjoyed seeing patients personally in private practice, he now enjoys working to better the health of all individuals in South Georgia,” the DPH website says.

