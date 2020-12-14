Advertisement

Early voting for Georgia Senate Runoffs begins

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County residents were filing in and out of the Lowndes County Elections Office since 8 a.m. Monday morning, all to cast their votes in this U.S. Senate runoff race.

Voters told WCTV that their wait time was shorter than it was during the General Election, some estimating that they waited in line for two hours on Nov. 3, any only about 20 minutes Monday.

But, the Lowndes County Elections Office was still packed with a higher turnout than most runoffs.

The room was filled most of the day with voters marking their selection, and ultimately deciding, which party they want to control the U.S. Senate.

“I just think it’s, it’s part of our duty as citizens to vote as often as we can,” Lee Ogletree, a Lowndes County voter, said.

Helen Morgan, another voter, said, “I’m thinking about my children, my family. I want what’s best for them. And, hopefully, the public officials that I voted for will grant them a steady life, a healthy life.”

Lowndes elections officials say within the first five hours, about 1,000 people came to the polls.

That’s about three times the total number of early voters in their last runoff for Valdosta mayor in 2019.

Advanced voting in Lowndes County is set to close on the last day of the year, but Election Day, and your last chance to cast that ballot, is Jan 5, 2021.

