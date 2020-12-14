Hannah’s Sunday, December 13th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Patchy fog is developing on the coast. The fog should dissipate by tomorrow morning thanks to showers that will develop over the Big Bend and South Georgia tonight.

These showers will continue through the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will clear out by the afternoon leaving partly sunny skies across the region with temperatures in the mid to low 60s Monday afternoon.

