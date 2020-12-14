Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, December 13th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Patchy fog is developing on the coast. The fog should dissipate by tomorrow morning thanks to showers that will develop over the Big Bend and South Georgia tonight.

These showers will continue through the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will clear out by the afternoon leaving partly sunny skies across the region with temperatures in the mid to low 60s Monday afternoon.

.Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Monticello man dies in early morning Gadsden County crash
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 12, 2020
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
Thursday, Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga) joined forces with the Georgia...
Georgia senators join federal lawsuit “to improve the reliability and transparency of the signature verification process”

Latest News

It was a foggy Sunday morning, but better rain chances could have an impact on the Monday...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 13 - Morning Update
It was a foggy Sunday morning, but better rain chances could have an impact on the Monday...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 13 - Morning Update
Hannah's Saturday, December 12th evening update
Hannah’s Saturday, December 12th evening update
Hannah's Saturday, December 12th evening update
Hannah's Saturday, December 12th evening update