Local healthcare providers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine administration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Florida, with doctors calling it the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic.

Both Capital Regional and Tallahassee Memorial say they’re still waiting on more information on when and how any doses they expect to receive, but more information is coming out every day.

Tapestry Senior Living says they are partnering with Walgreens to set up an on-site clinic so pharmacists can administer the vaccine.

In a meeting Monday with the CDC and Walgreens, they learned that those clinics would start popping up within eight to 10 days.

Now, the final prep work, like gathering residents’ healthcare history, allergy information, educating families on the vaccine and preparing medical staff on how to care for patients, is happening.

Terri Pawlina, President at Tapestry Senior Housing Management, says, “So they’re also knowledgeable to the signs and symptoms of the side effect to the vaccine, as well as what is our next step once we do identify someone does have a side effect.”

Tapestry says they don’t know if their specific clinic will be included in those opening next week, but an exact day is expected any day now as Walgreen finalizes their schedule.

