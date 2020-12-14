Lowndes County band travels to share their music with the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The year 2020 has been a challenging year for most but the Lowndes County High School band made it their mission to play through the difficulties and they were looking to make others in their community, smile along the way.

For finding consistent venues has been a challenge this year, but because of their resilience, the band was able to find a new crowd that adores tradition.

“That’s the thing, we’ll have plan ‘A’ but we’ll usually wind up at plan ‘K’.”

The Bridgemen have had difficulty finding their path this year, so instead they decided to pave their own.

“We were sitting around, so we said let’s reach out to some of our local retirement homes and see if we can make this happen,” said Lowndes High band director Jon Bowman.

The band showed up 13 buses strong to both the Langdale Place and the Fellowship Home at Brookside assistant living facilities to perform their sets.

The Bridgemen bringing an energy the residents at Fellowship Home haven’t experienced in months.

“One of the most stimulating activities we’ve been able to engage in thus far through this pandemic,” Fellowship Home at Brookside Director George Lahood. “So you can’t take them to the high school game to see the band so you bring the band to them.”

The performance was a nostalgic experience for the residents in view.

“You know I think to summarize it was a fountain of youth for a lot of our residents. They were remembering when they were in band or in high school and it just took them back so I think it was a great thing,” explained Lahood.

And a moment to reflect on the growth of each band member.

“They have just been incredible. I teach the best students in the world, there’s no doubt in my mind,” exclaimed Bowman.

Because of the great reception, Bowman tells me that he hopes to make these performances an annual tradition.

The Bridgmen finished their day performance at the Hahira Christmas parade, one week after not being to perform at the Valdosta Christmas parade.

