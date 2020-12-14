Advertisement

Report: Northwestern AD in talks to become ACC Commissioner

Northwestern AD Jim Phillips
Northwestern AD Jim Phillips(Northwestern Athletics)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Northwestern University Athletic Director Jim Phillips is in talks to succeed John Swofford as Commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference according to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Phillips has run the athletics department at NU since 2008 where he has overseen the construction of several multi-million dollar facilities and renovations in addition to being one of the leading voices in the Big Ten. Phillips has served on several NCAA committees including serving as Chairman of the NCAA Division I Council and becoming the first serving AD to sit on the NCAA Board of Directors and Board of Governors.

Despite his strong Chicago and Big Ten ties, Phillips has been no stranger to the ACC. He has held positions in both Duke and Notre Dame athletics.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition
Crash
Monticello man dies in early morning Gadsden County crash
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 13, 2020
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
McKenzie Milton, UCF
UCF QB McKenzie Milton tells ESPN he’s transferring to Florida State

Latest News

Florida State uses second half surge to take down Virginia
Florida State uses strong second half to surge past Virginia, 69-51
McKenzie Milton, UCF
UCF QB McKenzie Milton tells ESPN he’s transferring to Florida State
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition
The Seminoles got off to a fast start, teetered on the brink of a collapse, and then recovered...
FSU dismantles Duke 56-35