Report: Northwestern AD in talks to become ACC Commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Northwestern University Athletic Director Jim Phillips is in talks to succeed John Swofford as Commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference according to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Phillips has run the athletics department at NU since 2008 where he has overseen the construction of several multi-million dollar facilities and renovations in addition to being one of the leading voices in the Big Ten. Phillips has served on several NCAA committees including serving as Chairman of the NCAA Division I Council and becoming the first serving AD to sit on the NCAA Board of Directors and Board of Governors.

Despite his strong Chicago and Big Ten ties, Phillips has been no stranger to the ACC. He has held positions in both Duke and Notre Dame athletics.

