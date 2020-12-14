Scottie Barnes earns ACC Freshman of the Week honors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida State Point Guard Scottie Barnes has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week the league announced in a press release Monday afternoon.

Barnes averaged 13 points a game in last week’s contests against Indiana and Florida, scoring a game winning shot against the Hoosiers and was the catalyst for a first half run to take the lead against the Gators.

The South Florida native also shot 50% from the floor during the past week, averaging five assists and three rebounds.

