Scottie Barnes earns ACC Freshman of the Week honors
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida State Point Guard Scottie Barnes has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week the league announced in a press release Monday afternoon.
Barnes averaged 13 points a game in last week’s contests against Indiana and Florida, scoring a game winning shot against the Hoosiers and was the catalyst for a first half run to take the lead against the Gators.
The South Florida native also shot 50% from the floor during the past week, averaging five assists and three rebounds.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.