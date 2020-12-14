Second suspect arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second suspect has been arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana, FL Sunday.

21-year-old Dalton Jett was arrested in Leon County for his connection in the December 10th burglary.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested the first suspect, 40-year-old James Pritchard, Jr. the day of, while Jett remained on the loose.

The two men tried to escape from officers after the burglary at a Merritt Lane home, crashing into a wooded area and running on foot.

Jett and Pritchard are both facing several charges, including Burglary of a Dwelling, Criminal Mischief and Possession of Drugs.

