Tallahassee doctor expected to enter plea in healthcare fraud case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court records show that Tallahassee doctor Moses DeGraft-Johnson is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in his federal fraud case Friday.

DeGraft-Johnson was arrested in February 2020 and accused of filing more than $23 million in bogus Medicare and Medicaid claims through his practice at the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida. The indictment alleges DeGraft-Johnson billed for dozens of procedures that were never performed, including 14 surgeries in one day.

His office manager, Kimberly Austin, was also indicted in the scheme. She has already pleaded guilty in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18, 2021.

Court records say Moses DeGraft-Johnson is scheduled to appear via video link before U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for the change of plea hearing.

