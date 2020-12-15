ACC announces Jim Phillips as league’s next commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ACC has made an announcement that Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips will be the league’s next commissioner.

As reported first by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Phillips, who has ties to Duke and Notre Dame, is reported to begin next February, succeeding John Swofford, who announced his retirement this summer.

In a statement released by the ACC, Phillips said, in part, “My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes, and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world.”

Phillips has served as the Athletic Director at Northwestern since 2008, overseeing the building and renovation of several multimillion dollar facilities, the school’s first ever NCAA men’s tourney appearance and two Big 10 football title game appearances.

Before Northwestern, Phillips spent time as an associate Athletic Director at Notre Dame where he worked alongside current UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham.

He got his start under Kevin White, who is now the Athletic Director at Duke.

