FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct

According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation into deputy Steven Osburn on Nov. 10.(MGN online)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it has arrested a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy on charges of simple battery, falsifying records and official misconduct.

According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation into deputy Steven Osburn on Nov. 10. Investigators found that during an arrest, Osburn hit the suspect and lied about it in the incident report.

The press release says Osburn was on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office since Nov. 10. He resigned from his position Tuesday.

Osburn turned himself into the Franklin County Jail on the active arrest warrants and was released on bond Tuesday, the FDLE says. The State Attorney’s Office Second Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

