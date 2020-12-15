Florida, Georgia electors meet to choose 46th President of the United States

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Across the nation, 538 electors will be meeting to choose who they believe should be the 46th President of the United States.

Every state, including Florida and Georgia, has differing laws that impact if and how electors may be swayed. The question is, will those rules have much of an impact on what the outcomes will be in both states?

In Georgia there are no strict guidelines or penalties for electors on how they should vote.

In Florida, however, all electors must take an oath agreeing they will vote with their party, but there are no penalties for those who decide otherwise.

However, as seem today, electors in both states stayed with their party.

State Committee of the Walton County Republican Party member Charlotte Flynt says, “I feel honored and humble to be part of the process.”

Florida electors convening at the state capitol know the importance of their role.

“Most people think that on November 3rd, or whatever day it is, they are electing the president. They don’t realize what they are really voting for is the slate of electors,” Randy Fine, State Representative District 53, said.

Flynt is one of 29 electors, who, under Florida’s “Faithless Voter Law,” has taken an oath to vote for President Trump.

“I think we are all honorable people and I can’t see anyone going in against their word,” Flynt said.

In our nation’s history, “fair-vote” reports that there have been 157 faithless voters.

Political science expert Carol Weissert says she doesn’t expect to see any this year:

“I think these things are pretty much set. I would be very surprised if something else changes.”

Monday, that notion was proven correct. The Peach State announced all 16 electoral votes will go to President-elect Joe Biden.

In Florida, Jason Fischer, State Representative House District 16, says, “We are all going to vote for president trump 29 of us will vote for president trump.”

The question is: what happens next?

Weissert states that on Jan. 6, Congress will tally all 538 votes.

Before a vote is made, there could be contestation. One House and Senate member can object, leading to hours of discussion and then a final vote.

However, that has only happened twice before.

“It has been suggested, but it hasn’t really gone to these two hour debate things in the past...but it is an unusual election so we will have to see,” Weissert added.

While the road to solidifying the next president continues, electors are just excited for the privilege.

“538 every four years, you get to be part of history and that is very exciting,” Fine said.

“Once every four years, the electoral college gets to meet and it’s just such a historic and exciting day,” Fischer added.

WCTV did reach out to three Georgia electors, but did not hear back.

The Florida electors WCTV spoke with are glad to have the spotlight on the roles they play.

While votes were casted today, the final decision will be solidified by Congress on Jan 6.

