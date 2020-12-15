Florida State men’s basketball set to play three opponents in one week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s basketball’s strength is usually it its numbers.

Depth and experience is what Leonard Hamilton’s squads often bring to the table, but when you add youth to the mix and subtract some easier games in the early season, it all adds up to an interesting sum.

FSU is set to play three opponents in seven days this week, starting with Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Coach Hamilton says juggling the team’s “18 strong” philosophy with putting young guys in positions to succeed and grow is an interesting balancing act.

“The interesting thing about where we are at this time, the four additional new players along with [Nate] Jack and a couple guys who didn’t play much last year, those guys are important to the success of our program so we’ve still got a learning curve with guys at such a level that we have not experienced,” Hamilton said.

