Florida’s Johnson in stable condition, speaking with doctors, family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition at a hospital in Gainesville, according to a tweet from the Gators’ men’s basketball program.

Johnson collapsed on the court at the Donald L. Tucker Center during Saturday’s game between Florida and Florida State and was taken to a Tallahassee hospital. He was transferred from Tallahassee to Gainesville on Monday.

