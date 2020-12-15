Advertisement

Florida’s Johnson in stable condition, speaking with doctors, family

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition at a hospital in Gainesville, according to a tweet from the Gators’ men’s basketball program.

Johnson collapsed on the court at the Donald L. Tucker Center during Saturday’s game between Florida and Florida State and was taken to a Tallahassee hospital. He was transferred from Tallahassee to Gainesville on Monday.

