Gadsden County Public Works Department closed due to coronavirus

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County officials announced Monday evening the Public Works Department offices are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

All 46 public works employees will follow CDC guidelines while quarantined. Officials say once the offices are sanitized and employees are tested for coronavirus, the office could open as soon as Friday, Dec. 18.

People who had scheduled appointments during the temporary closure will have to reschedule for another time or conduct the business remotely.

“COVID-19 is real, and Gadsden County does not make these decisions lightly,” Public Information Officer Leslie D. Steele said. “In order to continue to provide quality service to the residents and visitors to our great county, we must first maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and take precautionary public health and safety measures.”

Officials say current Public Works Department projects and daily duties will continue when all CDC guidelines and Gadsden County Board of County Commissioner policies are met.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.