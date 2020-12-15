Advertisement

Gadsden County Public Works Department closed due to coronavirus

Covering Gadsden County
Covering Gadsden County(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County officials announced Monday evening the Public Works Department offices are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

All 46 public works employees will follow CDC guidelines while quarantined. Officials say once the offices are sanitized and employees are tested for coronavirus, the office could open as soon as Friday, Dec. 18.

People who had scheduled appointments during the temporary closure will have to reschedule for another time or conduct the business remotely.

“COVID-19 is real, and Gadsden County does not make these decisions lightly,” Public Information Officer Leslie D. Steele said. “In order to continue to provide quality service to the residents and visitors to our great county, we must first maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and take precautionary public health and safety measures.”

Officials say current Public Works Department projects and daily duties will continue when all CDC guidelines and Gadsden County Board of County Commissioner policies are met.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID vaccine administered in Florida
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor expected to enter plea in healthcare fraud case
Dalton Jett (right) was arrested Sunday after being on the loose following a...
Second suspect arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana
The employees spoke to WCTV on camera and anonymously; both say there are two separate issues....
DBPR employees allege the department is not deep cleaning or properly notifying them of COVID-19 cases
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 14, 2020

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Dec. 15, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 15, 2020
What's Brewing? Dec. 15, 2020
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Dec. 15, 2020