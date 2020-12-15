Gadsden Public Works Department temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Gadsden County Public Works Department announced that their offices will be temporarily closed effective immediately due to exposure to COVID-19.

According to the press release, “all public works employees will be quarantined in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.”

Once the offices are sanitized and GCPWD employees are tested for COVID-19, the office will reopen, as soon as Dec. 18.

“COVIID-19 is real, and Gadsden County does not make these decisions lightly,” Public Information Officer Leslie D. Steele said in the press release. “In order to continue to provide quality service to the residents and visitors to our great county, we must first maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and take precautionary public health and safety measures.”

Any scheduled appointments set to take place during this closure will be rescheduled or asked to conduct business remotely.

“All current Public Works Department projects and daily duties will resume when all CDC guidelines and Gadsden County Board of County Commissioner policy standards are met,” the press release says.

