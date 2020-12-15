‘Just a great competitor’: Norvell speaks on transfer QB Milton for first time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning marked the first team Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell was able to comment publically on the signing of UCF transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Norvell says he was impressed when he coached against Milton during his time at Memphis and that many in coaching circles had nothing but high praise for the senior signal-caller from Hawai’i.

“Just a great competitor. I’ve got a lot of friends in the coaching profession that have been around him, even more than what he does n the field on game day, just the person that he is, the competitor that he is,” Norvell said. “The importance of teammates, the importance of doing things to a very high standard in all aspects.

