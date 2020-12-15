Leon County offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opportunities this week and next

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week and next, Leon County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Tallahassee at several locations. The following COVID-19 testing opportunities will be available:

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway, Tuesday, December 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

PCR molecular testing (results in two to four days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in at least 30-45 minutes) available.

No appointments. Bring a valid photo ID and provide an email address.

Sabal Palm Elementary School, 2813 Ridgeway St, Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

PCR testing only. Results in two days.

Photo ID required to be tested.

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Rd, Sunday, December 20 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

PCR molecular testing (results in two to four days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in at least 30-45 minutes) available.

No appointments. Bring a valid photo ID and provide an email address.

North Monroe Medical Center, 3721 N Monroe St, Monday, December 21 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

PCR testing only. Results in two days.

Testing operated by North Florida Medical Centers, Inc. For questions email announcements@nfmc.org

FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadium, 1500 Wahnish Way, Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The site is currently offering Rapid COVID-19 Antigen testing for all patients with results in less than 1 hour. PCR molecular testing is available by request with results in 3-4 days. Sign up for testing at curative.com

Testing is free and open to the public. Appointments and walk-ups are accepted. Physician referral not required. Insurance is accepted but not required.

Patients receive their Rapid COVID-19 Antigen results within one hour of testing by email or SMS text

The county says its Office of Economic Vitality is still distributing cloth face masks to businesses. A business with one location is eligible for up to 100 face coverings, local businesses with multiple locations can get up to 200 masks from the county. Find out more at this link.

Free masks are also available to the general public at all county libraries during regular hours. The county says with the OEV and the library program, it has passed out more than 475,000 masks to the public. For locations and hours for county libraries, head to this website.

