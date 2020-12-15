Leon County to be part of federal COVID-19 vaccine program for vulnerable residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health has announced Leon County will serve as one of the counties across the state taking part next week in a COVID-19 vaccination effort that will prioritize Moderna immunizations for residents of skilled nursing facilities and those who provide them care.

DOH says the initial distribution of vaccines is expected to take place next week.

“The arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Leon County gives us an extraordinary opportunity to protect the most vulnerable residents and health care workers who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic as well as those who provide them care,” said Claudia Blackburn, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Leon County (DOH-Leon). “We are dedicated to this community, we have a plan in place, and we are ready to begin as soon as the vaccine arrives,” Blackburn said.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Leon County, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.