Locals react to Biden being named next president of the United States, many optimistic for future of the country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This evening, after winning California, Joe Biden earned enough Electoral votes to officially be named the next president of the United States.

Tallahassee locals are now weighing in on this lengthy election, with many saying they hope Monday’s election results will bring closure.

“We’re all on the same side, we all want to get through this together,” Kyle Furlong, a Tallahassee resident said.

People all over the country have been patiently waiting for election results and have felt that the process has been overwhelming.

“It is pretty exhausting ever since the initial results came out it’s been just all you see on social media,” Daniel Le said. “I mean, I think it’s exhausting for everybody, but at the end of the day, it happened and we all have to try to move past it.”

Former longtime Leon County Supervisor of Elections Ion Sancho says he feels this election may have done more harm than good:

“I’m worried about the state of the American democracy. Will our republic, who to this point, has always had buy-in from citizens, now not receive the buy-in that will allow the governance of this nation?”

He says that in order to stifle the divide, Americans must work together.

“For the good of a relationship, for the good of a marriage, and in this case for the good of a nation, we must compromise,” Sancho said.

Furlong is optimistic that better times are coming.

“I think we can get through this regardless and the people are stronger than they think,” Furlong added.

This process has been a very rocky and lengthy one, but it has led us to Monday nights results: President-elect Joe Biden is now set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

