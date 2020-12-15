Advertisement

Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holidays are upon us and despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact, including the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Those deadlines are approaching fast and one of them is already here.

Tuesday is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25. It’s also the last day to get FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

For USPS First Class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday. Monday is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS Three-Day Select.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening, after winning California, Joe Biden earned enough Electoral votes to officially...
Locals react to Biden being named next president of the United States, many hoping for closure after Monday’s election results
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID vaccine administered in Florida
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor expected to enter plea in healthcare fraud case
The employees spoke to WCTV on camera and anonymously; both say there are two separate issues....
DBPR employees allege the department is not deep cleaning or properly notifying them of COVID-19 cases
Dalton Jett (right) was arrested Sunday after being on the loose following a...
Second suspect arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana

Latest News

Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Pandemic is turning us into couch potatoes
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Mexico’s president sends letter congratulating Biden
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief
Washington attractions shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington attractions shut down amid coronavirus concerns
VPD says investigators collected and analyzed evidence from each scene, leading to detectives...
Valdosta police arrest suspect connected to 3 armed robberies