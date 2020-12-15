Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: December 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A morning cold front brought scattered showers to our region, then cooling temperatures this afternoon.

Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Another front will rapidly bring showers and a few thunderstorms to north Florida and south Georgia on Wednesday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will range from a Wednesday morning low near 50, to an afternoon high in the mid 60s.

Cooler and drier air will move back to the area on Thursday, with a morning low in the 40s, then a high, even with sunshine, in the upper 50s.

Friday and Saturday mornings will see lows in the mid 30s with a chance of frost, then highs near or slightly above 60.

A weak system will bring a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday, with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.