Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a very comfortable day with clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, rapid changes are coming Wednesday as an approaching cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday morning, although a few showers could linger into the afternoon.

One or two storms could be briefly strong or even severe, mainly near the gulf coast. Lows will start near 50, then afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Much cooler and drier air will move in the next few days.

Thursday will be sunny, with a morning low in the low-40s, then an afternoon high, only in the mid-50s.

Friday and Saturday mornings could see some frost, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s, then highs in the upper-50s Friday, and low-to-mid-60s by Saturday.

Another system will bring clouds and a few showers to the region by Sunday into Monday, but this is not expected to be strong: Just some scattered showers.

The early part of next week will stay comfortable, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

