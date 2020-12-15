Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 15, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a very comfortable day with clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, rapid changes are coming Wednesday as an approaching cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday morning, although a few showers could linger into the afternoon.

One or two storms could be briefly strong or even severe, mainly near the gulf coast. Lows will start near 50, then afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Much cooler and drier air will move in the next few days.

Thursday will be sunny, with a morning low in the low-40s, then an afternoon high, only in the mid-50s.

Friday and Saturday mornings could see some frost, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s, then highs in the upper-50s Friday, and low-to-mid-60s by Saturday.

Another system will bring clouds and a few showers to the region by Sunday into Monday, but this is not expected to be strong: Just some scattered showers.

The early part of next week will stay comfortable, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID vaccine administered in Florida
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor expected to enter plea in healthcare fraud case
The employees spoke to WCTV on camera and anonymously; both say there are two separate issues....
DBPR employees allege the department is not deep cleaning or properly notifying them of COVID-19 cases
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Dec. 15, 2020
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Dec. 15, 2020
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday,...
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: December 14, 2020
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday,...
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: December 14, 2020