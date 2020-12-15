Nursing student graduates from Southern Regional Technical College after losing husband

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A former student at Southern Regional Technical College in Thomasville recently completed their nursing program.

In 2014, Nan Roger’s husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Spending months in treatment centers and hospitals, Rogers realized a new passion.

She says her late husband is the true inspiration behind her success:

“I had a passion for the medical field. I decided one day that this was what I wanted to do.”

Her husband died in March of 2019, and she says after his passing, she knew she had to complete what she started.

“Even though I lost my husband physically on this earth, he’s the one that kept me going. If there’s one thing he taught me, it’s you have to keep living and keep on moving forward,” Rogers said.

It was a challenging time after losing her husband and going straight into navigating a pandemic as a student.

Rogers’ instructors say she was always an inspiration to others.

“It’s an emotional experience for us as well. You’re there at the beginning, you’re there at the end. You see their struggles, you get to kind of make that connection with them, and hopefully one day, they’ll be the ones taking care of you,” one instructor said.

As her instructors pushed her to be the very best, Rogers says one quote kept her going.

It began the night she came home after her husband passed away.

“My best friend asked me, ‘are you going to start back to nursing school or are you going to quit?’ And I looked at her with just an evil look and I said ‘I don’t quit.’”

To this day, her whiteboard has those three words written on them, and she looks at them everyday.

Rogers got a limo for her nursing drive-thru graduation ceremony with her core group of friends riding with her during the special moment.

She says she’s had angels looking out for her through every struggle.

“I would like to be that angel to a future patient,” Rogers added.

Rogers says her family’s difficult battle with cancer has made her want to help cancer patients and go into oncology.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.