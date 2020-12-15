Advertisement

Pandemic is turning us into couch potatoes

‘Any motion is better than just sitting around’
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of the side effects of the pandemic for many is a sedentary lifestyle.

Combine social isolation, working from home and binge-watching TV, it all adds up to many Americans sitting for hours longer each day when compared to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.

Because of that, people are reporting new aches and pains, which doctors are directly linking to our inactivity.

“Muscles weaken a lot with just a little bit of inactivity and when muscles are weak … joints don’t work so well,” according to Dr. Angela Smith, a professor of orthopedics at Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

There are many guidelines that recommend how often you should get up and move around throughout the day, but Smith says rather than setting alarms, it’s better to just listen to your body.

“Anytime that you think that you are tired or stiff or want to get up and get a drink, get up. Do it. Because any motion is better than just sitting around,” according to Smith.

It’s best not to make it a chore, she says.

“We want always, exercise to be fun. Because the fun exercise is the exercise you’re going to do.”

Being physically active is not only critical for reducing aches and pains but it adds to your overall health and well-being.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening, after winning California, Joe Biden earned enough Electoral votes to officially...
Locals react to Biden being named next president of the United States, many hoping for closure after Monday’s election results
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID vaccine administered in Florida
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor expected to enter plea in healthcare fraud case
The employees spoke to WCTV on camera and anonymously; both say there are two separate issues....
DBPR employees allege the department is not deep cleaning or properly notifying them of COVID-19 cases
Dalton Jett (right) was arrested Sunday after being on the loose following a...
Second suspect arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana

Latest News

TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: A general view of the line of scrimmage of the Florida State...
Florida State vs. Duke
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
A patient receives a vaccine.
Leon County to be part of federal COVID-19 vaccine program for vulnerable residents
Many Americans are looking to lawmakers to pass much needed COVID-19 stimulus relief. (Source:...
COVID stimulus bill: Deal within reach?
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief