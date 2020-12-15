Seminoles open conference play at home against surging Yellow Jackets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The road is only getting tougher from here for the Florida State men’s basketball team, who begin ACC play Tuesday night as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to town.

While it’s not a matchup that’ll garner many headlines, the Ramblin’ Wreck is a tricky matchup for a team playing as many young guns as the Seminoles are: Josh Pastner’s patented “matchup zone” can prove to be tricky and one doesn’t have to look too far back in the history books to see FSU get tripped up by the Jackets after riding high.

That last happened in the 2016-17 season, when the Tribe were chock-full of talent and on a historic tear before heading to Atlanta and falling 78-56.

It’s a night FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton remembers all too well.

“We were feeling pretty good about ourselves,” Hamilton recalled. “We had won five straight games against Top 25 opponents and Georgia Tech wasn’t ranked and we went into Atlanta and we were ranked #6, if I remember, so we have history. We know what we’re up against.”

Since that loss in Atlanta, the Noles are 4-0 against GT with a nearly 14-point margin of victory.

Tech enters Tuesday’s matchup on a two-game winning streak, including a shocking 79-62 victory over #20 Kentucky on December 6.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

