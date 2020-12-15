South Georgia medical professionals prepare for more doses, first shots of COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In South Georgia, the South Health District is awaiting its supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for 10 South Georgia counties.

“Knowing that we have the vaccine, that we are really beginning to distribute it to those at highest risk and those that are putting their lives on the line every day as they care for people with COVID, it’s just phenomenal,” Dr. Lawton Davis, District Health Director for Coastal Health District, said.

Now, more of the state’s supply making its way to Lowndes County. The South Health District’s first recipient: District Director Dr. William Grow.

“I’ll be glad to be the poster child for the vaccine and won’t hesitate and let everybody know it’s safe to get, and we know that it’s at least 95% effective,” Dr. Grow said.

He says they’ll store it in the district’s new ultra-low temperature freezer at a central location shared by its 10 rural counties.

At South Georgia Medical Center, health officials are also expecting a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. They say they plan on storing it in their own ultra-low temperature freezer, around negative-80 degrees Celsius, (-112 Fahrenheit).

SGMC officials say they requested 2,900 doses for their 2,700 employees and 400 staff physicians, expecting them to arrive by Friday.

“I’m very confident in the vaccine,” SGMC Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Dean said. “I think it holds more promise than being at risk of catching COVID-19.

“This is the next line of defense and I think it’s important that I, and others, show the way,” Dean said, who will be the first at SGMC to take the vaccine.

A shot of immunity and relief that, many are hoping, will bring an end to the historic battle against COVID-19.

Moody Air Force Base is also awaiting its own vaccine delivery. They declined an interview, but say they plan to immunize military members themselves, with guidance from SGMC.

