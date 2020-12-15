Tallahassee couple donates 5 years worth of pocket change to help those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.

Gary and Joan Stout have been putting their coins in a five-gallon water jug for the past few years.

They planned to split it between their six grandkids after completely filling it, but... instead, the Stouts and their grandkids decided to give the money to The Salvation Army to help people who needed it more.

After all the change was counted, the grand total of the water jug was $2,030.74.

