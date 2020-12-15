Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his highest water bills of the year.

The City acknowledged that Christian Minor was incorrectly billed, but he says it raises larger questions, and he has concerns about the City’s minimum fees.

“The months of July and August, when I was gone, I had my two highest bills to date,” said Minor.

When Minor tweeted about the issue, City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and staff from Mayor John Dailey’s office got involved.

“I think that’s what’s great about having a publicly owned utility. You can reach out directly to your elected officials and we can help solve problems,” said Commissioner Matlow.

The City’s Chief Customer Office James Barnes says his department tracks 120,000 customers on its smart grid network, with 15-minute updates from gas, electric, and water meters.

“We are not perfect. We bill to have 100% accuracy, we generally fall in that 99% category,” said Barnes, explaining that staff fixed the issue immediately.

Minor acknowledged the hard work by City staff, but he says he’s still concerned about the minimum charges that are levied by the City.

“It could be the difference in poverty in our community, whether someone is putting food on their table, somebody paying their bill or being evicted,” said Minor.

Under the City’s utility program, residents pay customary customer charges of about eight dollars. In addition to that, they are also charged for a minimum of 25 “cgals,” or 2,500 gallons of water. That charge is just over four dollars.

The total base payment amounts to $13.27.

According to the EPA, the average American uses 88 gallons of water per day at home.

Barnes says 98% of customers are above the minimum threshold.

“It’s a rare occasion where you would be a very conservative person, and you would probably live alone. And that’s less than 2% of our customer base.”

Minor is hoping for an audit of the meters and the billing system.

“I think we’ve got to take a look at how we structure these fees as well, and how these fees impact the most needy in our community.”

The City of Tallahassee is one of the only municipalities in the state that is not disconnecting customers for non-payment; Matlow says they hope to keep that in place as long as possible.

