Advertisement

UPDATE: Florida sets up PO box for get-well letters for Keyontae Johnson, UAA announces game postponement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida basketball will not take the court on Wednesday.

A source confirmed the Gainesville Sun’s Graham Hall’s report that the Gators will not play North Florida midweek. This decision comes as Keyontae Johnson remains hospitalized at UF Health Shands on Monday night - the university made the announcement of the game’s postponement on Tuesday morning.

“Florida basketball and the UAA wish to thank UNF’s coaching staff, administration and team for their flexibility and willingness to make this schedule change,” the school made in a statement.

Johnson was taken to the hospital in Tallahassee on Saturday after collapsing during Florida’s game against Florida State. Johnson’s grandfather told USA TODAY Sports that his grandson was in a medically induced coma before he was transported from Tallahassee to Gainesville.

According to a university statement Monday evening, Johnson remains in critical but stable condition and is now “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

The University took to social media on Monday evening thanking fans for their support. Johnson’s parents are with him at UF Health Shands, and Florida says fans can send their well wishes to Johnson and his family.

In the statement, the program says many people have reached out to offer assistance, and the university will make known any needs that he and his family might have “as things become more clear”.

A P.O. box was set up for anyone who may want to send letters or cards. The address is P.O. BOX 14485 Gainesville, FL 32604 C/O UF administration.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening, after winning California, Joe Biden earned enough Electoral votes to officially...
Locals react to Biden being named next president of the United States, many hoping for closure after Monday’s election results
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID vaccine administered in Florida
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor expected to enter plea in healthcare fraud case
The employees spoke to WCTV on camera and anonymously; both say there are two separate issues....
DBPR employees allege the department is not deep cleaning or properly notifying them of COVID-19 cases
Dalton Jett (right) was arrested Sunday after being on the loose following a...
Second suspect arrested in a burglary-turned-manhunt in Havana

Latest News

According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Deloitte filed motions last week to dismiss...
State, Deloitte say unemployment case should be tossed
Covering Gadsden County
Gadsden County Public Works Department closed due to coronavirus
What’s Brewing? Dec. 15, 2020