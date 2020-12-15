Advertisement

Valdosta High School girls guarding the streak

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the high school level, the youth movement remains as the Valdosta girls go into a season after losing a large class of seniors.

Coach E.A. Wilcox says he likes the young pieces he has in his front court, and that if they catch up to his vets inside, he’ll have a club more than capable of winning its fourth straight region title.

“Our guard play is gonna be what’s key for us this year for us to move on because our bigs that we have, a couple of them are really, really good so we’ve got to make sure that we continue to mix those two together and still be competitive,” Wilcox said.

