Valdosta police arrest suspect connected to 3 armed robberies

VPD says investigators collected and analyzed evidence from each scene, leading to detectives developing Carlos Mosley as the culprit.(Lowndes County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it has arrested a suspect tied to three armed robberies from earlier in December.

The robberies all happened during the first 10 days of December, the first at the Firehouse Subs at 2525 North Ashley Street, the second at Cup Works located at 3960 Macey Drive and the third at Pizza Quick, which is at 4165 Bemiss Road.

VPD says investigators collected and analyzed evidence from each scene, leading to detectives developing Carlos Mosley as the culprit.

Officers arrested Mosley at his home without incident. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on three counts of felony armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending against Mosely, according to VPD.

“Our detectives did an outstanding job going through every small detail of these cases, to put the pieces together. Their hard work and determination to solve these crimes, resulted in a dangerous person being apprehended,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan says.

