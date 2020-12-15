Advertisement

Valdosta State University hosts in-person commencement

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University celebrated its graduating class with an in-person commencement at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Monday.

The university’s last graduation ceremony in May was held on a virtual platform due to the pandemic. Those students were invited to walk the stage in person this week along with the fall graduates.

“This looks different than anything that I was looking forward to in January and February and March, but different is certainly better than canceled,” Spring graduate Jacob Bell said. “And I’m excited to be here, excited that VSU’s put this ceremony together, that they invited us back, excited for the December graduates. It’s gonna be a good day.”

About 1,000 students participated in the ceremony.

Seats were limited for social distancing, masks were mandatory and there was no in-person keynote speaker.

Instead, the school presented a compilation video of inspirational clips featuring several distinguished alumni of the year and the graduate of the last decade.

Four separate ceremonies took place throughout the day, each closing with confetti and a brief pyrotechnic show on the field.

