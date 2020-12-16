18 wheeler spills wood in Jefferson County rollover crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel on U.S. Highway 19 Tuesday afternoon, causing his vehicle to crash and spill the wood it was carrying.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 19, near Avalon Road. The press release says the 61-year-old driver was traveling north on the outside northbound lane of Highway 19 when he fell asleep at the wheel.

The 18 wheeler left the roadway and entered the east grass shoulder. It traveled about 360 feet on the grass shoulder, then the driver tried to steer the truck back onto the road, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver lost control of the truck and it overturned, landing on its roof and dumping a load of wood across the right of way.

Troopers cited the driver for careless driving.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.