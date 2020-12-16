Advertisement

Caring cards spread holiday cheer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it was still able to carry out “Operation Care Cards” this...
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it was still able to carry out “Operation Care Cards” this year, despite the fact it didn’t collect cards due to COVID-19, because of the community’s overwhelming support over the years.(TMH)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it was still able to carry out “Operation Care Cards” this year despite the fact it didn’t collect cards due to COVID-19 because of the community’s overwhelming support over the years.

The hospital says because it collected over 2,000 cards filled with uplifting messages of hope and strength in 2019, it was able to save extra cards for future years.

Caption

“Little did we know then how important that would be, as we were unable to hold our typical card collection this year due to COVID-19,” TMH says. “Thanks to your overwhelming support over the years, we were still able to provide holiday cheer to our patients in a year when many needed it more than ever.”

The hospital says although things are different in 2020, the community is still all in this together.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

Tallahassee Toys for Tots talks Kindness Day 2020
The Executive Director of the Foundation for Leon County Schools is asking for backpack...
Foundation for Leon County Schools talks Kindness Day 2020
The Challenger Learning Center and Tallahassee Community College are holding several virtual...
Virtual summer camps replace traditional camps in Tallahassee
Leon Tax Collector's Office reopened and lines stretch out the door