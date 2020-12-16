Caring cards spread holiday cheer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it was still able to carry out “Operation Care Cards” this year despite the fact it didn’t collect cards due to COVID-19 because of the community’s overwhelming support over the years.

The hospital says because it collected over 2,000 cards filled with uplifting messages of hope and strength in 2019, it was able to save extra cards for future years.

“Little did we know then how important that would be, as we were unable to hold our typical card collection this year due to COVID-19,” TMH says. “Thanks to your overwhelming support over the years, we were still able to provide holiday cheer to our patients in a year when many needed it more than ever.”

The hospital says although things are different in 2020, the community is still all in this together.

