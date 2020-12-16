Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ travel from US to Europe

ATLANTA (CNN) - Delta is opening a “quarantine-free” travel corridor for flights from the U.S. to Amsterdam and Rome.

However, to get on board, passengers first underwent abundant testing.

Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier. They took the first of several COVID-19 tests that enabled them to avoid quarantining when they arrived the following morning.

A first test is followed by a rapid test at the Atlanta airport before boarding. If they are both negative, then the passengers are free to fly.

The passengers take a third test upon arrival in Amsterdam, and only if that it is negative can they avoid quarantine.

“It’s really the idea of stacking tests, or sequential testing, to try and capture any of those individuals that either falsely tested negative initially and/or converted in the 3-day period since they had their initial test perform. So, it’s just another layer of protection,” said Dr. Stefen Ammon, the emergency physician and medical director at DispatchHealth.

Building COVID-19 corridors is part of the airline industry’s effort to restore confidence and revive air travel, by eliminating the need for time-consuming quarantine.

“We’re hoping that in the first quarter of next year we’ll also be able to have more cities,” said Perry Cantarutti, senior vice president of alliances and international for Delta.

There are similar corridors from Rome to New York, and soon Atlanta to Rome.

Currently, the number of passengers on these flights is limited because of both EU and U.S. travel restrictions in place banning each other’s citizens from non-essential travel.

Delta Airlines isn’t alone. All the major transatlantic carriers are experimenting with corridors of one sort or another, but their success depends on governments giving permission.

All in all, these individual flights are a glimmer of hope at a new normal, a safer way of air travel in the coronavirus era.

