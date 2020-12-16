Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s football championships are taking place at FSU’s...
FHSAA football championships at Doak Campbell have an expected economic impact of $4 million
Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania