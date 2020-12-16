FAMU Gospel Choir will appear in Disney Christmas Day Concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Gospel Choir will be featured in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, which airs on Christmas Day.

Members of the choir performed three songs in the concert, according to FAMU’s press release.

Not only will the Rattlers sing ‘Joy to the World,’ but they will also join Keedron Bryant as he sings ‘I Just Want to Live’ during a performance of ‘Someday at Christmas.’

Finally, the FAMU Gospel Choir will accompany Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin in singing ‘Let It Snow.’ Other artists featured in the concert include hosts Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough, Becky G, Jon Batiste, Maddie & Tae and Trevor Jackson.

FAMU says its gospel choir usually includes 50 members, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 16 members made the three-day trip to Orlando.

FAMU Gospel Choir Director Darien Bolden said the chance to sing at Disney brought some much-needed holiday cheer.

“This pandemic has been a gloomy time for the FAMU Gospel Choir. We have not been able to sing together since the early portion of March this year,” said Bolden, a senior music student from Jacksonville. “To have the opportunity to mold and shape gifts that will be shared with the entire country on Christmas morning is an exciting yet humbling feeling to know that you have the opportunity to put FAMU’s name on the map once again.”

FAMU advisers Valeria Singleton and John Harris joined the group in the Orlando trip from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.

“We don’t know why we were afforded this awesome opportunity for our students, especially during this pandemic,” said Harris, an academic adviser in the School of Allied Health Sciences. Harris also said Disney staff took steps to safeguard the health of the group.

Finally, the adviser said Disney helped the students feel the joy of the holidays.

“They made the holiday great for our students even before the holidays got here,” Harris said. “Students were able to make the holiday season great for other people. We were excited they chose our University and our University Gospel Choir to be part of it.”

Disney’s concert will air on ABC from 10 a.m. to noon on Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.